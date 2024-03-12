EXCLUSIVE: 25 News' Adam Schindler flies with Army aviators during live fire training

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — For the past few weeks, Army Air Cavalry units have been conducting what they call Aerial Gunnery training.

“Aerial Gunnery is a semiannual training event in Army Aviation,” said Captain Steven Ochman with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade.

“It's to make sure that our Flight Engineers and Crew Chiefs across the brigade are proficient in their assigned weapons systems.”

Weapons they say are more about saving lives than taking them.

”It’s for keeping the aircraft safe and it’s suppressant to keep the aircraft safe,” said Sergeant Nathan Weinel, Crew Chief and Flight Instructor with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade.

“So we can land at the end of the day.”

25 News' Adam Schindler was sitting in the first of three Blackhawk helicopters in the line, and right next to Sergeant Nathan Weinel as he not only fired the weapon, but trained others to do so as well in his new role as a flight instructor.

"What does it mean to you to actually be the one teaching these guys how to do it?”, Schindler asked Sgt. Weinel.

”It means that I need to teach my non-rated crew members effectively,” Sgt. Weinel said.

“So they can go out on their own and do things like this.”

The obvious purpose of this training is to be ready for anything in the field and that includes proper briefing ahead of time.

Junior pilot, Warrant Officer James Harvey, flew one of the other Blackhawk helicopters.

He says that pre-fight briefing helps but getting hands on makes all the difference.

”Being able to take it from putting it on paper to actually flying it, I'm able to see what works and what does not work, and what to expect for next time,” said WO1 James Harvey, Blackhawk pilot with the 1st Ari Cavalry Brigade.

This multi-aircraft training is extremely dangerous — that’s why Sergeant Weinel has a message for his wife and daughters.

”We’re being as safe as possible and I'm training everyone to be as safe as possible, and I haven't had any hiccups yet,” Sgt. Weinel said.

It’s an emphasis on safety that 25 News witnessed firsthand.

They also say that this training with multiple aircraft will not only help them with threats like Russia but increase their chances of making it home to their families safely.