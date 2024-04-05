Darnall Army Medical Center consolidating clinics during eclipse

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is planning to consolidate some clinics on the big day.

Killeen, Copperas Cove and other community based clinics will be in the first floor of the main hospital.

Soldier center health clinics, troop medical clinic, Monroe and others will be located at the Thomas Moore health clinic off tank battalion avenue.

All dental clinics will be available for sick call care only at fairbank dental clinic on legends way.

Things like surgeries, in patient care, labor and delivery, and the pharmacies with not be affected.