Crews hard at working setting up Freedom Fest 2024 at Fort Cavazos

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — It's time for Freedom Fest 2024, and folks are hard at working getting everything set up for the main event — it takes a lot to do it.

”Freedom Fest is just exactly what it sounds like,” said Lance Pooler, Deputy Dir.of Family And MWR, Fort Cavazos.

"Freedom Fest is how we pay tribute to our great nation that we all have the pleasure and joys of being part of every day.”

It's an event that Central Texas looks forward to every year.

”A lot of money,” said Tony Carey, Dir. of Business Development for LD Systems, the production company for the event.

“It takes money but a lot of equipment and a lot of coordination — we’ve been doing this a long time, so we’ve got a lot of talented people.”

More than 40 people from LD Systems have been working alongside soldiers since Monday to construct the massive stage for the headlining acts.

They don’t mind braving the heat to do it and have every year since 2009.

”It’s a real honor to come out here and entertain the troops and their families,” Carey said.

“Especially during this time of year. It’s a real giveback for us. So, we’re happy to do it.”

The main stage for headlining acts is being set up at the end of the field at Phantom Warrior stadium.

For the first time, a second stage will stand in the parking lot featuring local artists.

They are also having fun for the kids.

"Activities for kids — we're going to have our CYS companions here, which is basically our Child and Youth Services," Pooler said.

"We're also going to have Apache Arts and Crafts here, so we’re going to be doing face painting, some wood crafts, some painting things that the kids can do.”

The open ceremony starts shortly after 5 p.m. with a tribute to the nation and a cannon blast for each of the 50 states.

Fireworks will light up the sky after the sun goes down.

Freedom Fest is open to the public but if you don’t have a DOD identification card, you will need to go to the visitors center and get a visitor pass for each person in your vehicle.