Crews battle two fires on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Fort Hood Army officials say there are two active fires on the installation Friday.

One fire is at Crittenberg Range, which the Fort Hood Fire Department is actively fighting. The second fire is in the permanent impact zone, which fire crews are monitoring due to safety restrictions.

Army officials first reported the fires Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

All ranges have ceased operations until further notice due to the fires. Smoke may be seen in the area, but officials say there is no danger to the public.