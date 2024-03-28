'Brand-new' soldiers on Fort Cavazos are moving into new barracks

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The Army has finished building the 100th barrack building on Fort Cavazos, and soldiers are excited to move in.

The first brand-new barrack on the installation to be built since 2012.

Specialist Damien Knapp is one of many soldiers in the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade living in outdated barracks on Fort Cavazos.

”I come here at the end of the and kind of sit and play my games in a corner and go to bed,” SPC Knapp said.

It's in a corner, because his barrack is a very small space shared with someone else.

”My roommate was here, and we go to bed, and he might be on his computer, or whatever and I can’t get any sleep because he’s right there, or I might be on my computer, and he can’t get any sleep,” SPC Knapp said.

These are troubles that could soon end for him, and for many others in his unit with the completion of brand-new barracks that with house 250 soldiers form his unit.

”They’re going to be living in what we would call a one plus one configuration,” said Brian Dosa, Director of Public Works for Fort Cavazos.

“Two soldiers share a suite — the suite has a common kitchenette and bathroom, and each soldier gets their own private room with a walk-in closet.”

Close to $50 million was spent on this massive upgrade to quality of life for soldiers on post.

”We have soldiers that enlist in the Army to serve their country and they’re single,” Dosa said.

“We want to provide a quality, safe, and healthy place for them to live.”

This includes soldiers like Specialist Knapp.

Specialist Knapp says he plans to go into construction management in the future, but while he is still in the Army, more space and privacy would be a game-changer.