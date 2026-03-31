1st Medical Brigade conducts Operation Silver Lightning, simulates combat medical care at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — The 1st Medical Brigade is conducting a major training exercise dubbed "Operation Silver Lightning" at Fort Hood to simulate the challenges of providing advanced medical care in a contested, large-scale combat environment.

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1st Medical Brigade conducts Operation Silver Lightning to simulate combat medical care at Fort Hood

The exercise, running from March 23 to April 1, tests how quickly medics can provide service and transport the wounded from the battlefield to subterranean facilities and urban environments.

The training aligns with the III Armored Corps’ focus on accelerating innovation and modernization. It hones capabilities in unit defense, casualty medical treatment, forward resuscitative surgical care, medical and casualty evacuation, and medical logistics. From soldiers to military dog teams, it takes multiple units to provide care efficiently.

"Everybody needs to know their roles and then, um, be flexible when they get pulled out of their roles and need to do something else because not everybody's trained in every single thing. So being able to rely on each other to know what's going on," participant, Mason Poirier said.

The exercise enhances the brigade’s ability to adapt to a changing operational environment and sustain forces by integrating lessons learned from current global conflicts.

"Definitely adapting and learning what we have to function as a military and being able to learn -- that and utilize it and become better," participant, Courtney Stahl said.

Participants must keep a low profile and avoid relying on modern technology for communication.

"That information from the front and back needs to be communicated via some running back and forth with a piece of paper, or just like a two-way radio," Kamil Sctalkoper said.

The training helps soldiers stay up to date on the latest medicine and combat techniques to ensure continuity of care across today’s complex battlefields.

"We're always training to maintain the highest level of training readiness. So whenever we are called by our nation's leaders, we're always ready to go. And same case at this point," Sctalkoper said.

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