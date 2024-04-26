FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Command General of 1st Cavalry Division, Major General Keven Admiral kept his ceremonial speech short as the Division Headquarters prepares for their deployment to Europe.

“Sergeant Major Jackson and I honored to lead this historic formation and add to a new chapter as we deploy to Europe,” Maj. Gen. Admiral said in his speech.

This is the first time the Division’s headquarters has deployed since 2020.

”We are going over to reassure our NATO allies and work with partners,” said Maj. Gen. Admiral. “We’re replacing the 3rd Infantry Division and for the past seven months, we’ve been training very hard here at Fort Cavazos.”

They will be training directly with America’s allies where soldiers like Major David Cox can put his skills to work.

”I clear all the aerospace that allows our division to employ every lethal means that his division has,” Maj. Cox said.

The headquarters deploying, is also giving soldiers from around the country a taste of how 1st CAV operates.

”We will have our organic brigades, but we’ll also have brigades from other divisions operating under our control over the next several months,” Maj. Gen. Admiral said.

This is a deployment the General says the First Team is ready for and he’s ready to lead it.

”First, I'm honored to be Pegasus 6, it’s an honor to lead America’s sons and daughters who have trained very hard, and I feel confident in our capacity,” Maj. Gen. Admiral said.

As they ceremonially cased the Division’s colors, General Admiral reminded America’s First Team of the threats in region they are heading to.

”Now more than ever, it is critical that we reassure our allies in Europe that America’s First Team will provide combat ready formations to deter aggression, and should deterrence fail, our adversaries will see what it really means to be CAV ready,” Maj. Gen. Admiral said in his speech.