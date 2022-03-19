Former Presidents Bush & Clinton visit Ukrainian church to show support

CHICAGO, Ill. — Presidents Clinton and Bush visited a Ukrainian church in Chicago on Friday to show their support and solidarity with the people currently under siege and seeking refuge from the Russian forces.

Both former leaders laid sunflowers at the church tied in blue and yellow color — the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The choice of sunflowers was intentional as well as they are Ukraine's national flower.

"These flowers say, 'in solidarity,'" said a church member. "They represent the struggle for freedom, which today are blue and yellow. Blue for the sky, yellow for wheat, as Ukraine is Europe's breadbasket."

The two visited the Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Catholic Church in the Ukrainian Village. Chicago is a sister city of Kyiv and has a large Ukrainian population.

The two leaders are seen in the video sharing a moment of silence devoted to the Ukrainian people.

During both of their presidencies, they each helped support Ukraine from what was then the recent breakage and independence from the Soviet Union and helped it become the democracy it is today.

Both Bush and Clinton have called out against the Russian invasion and have condemned Putin's actions.

To watch the video featuring their visit, click here: