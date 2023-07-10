Fishing & Fellowship: Local organization encouraging more women to fish, hunt

In an industry dominated by men, a group of women in Central Texas is exploring the outdoors one adventure at a time.

You might find Texas Women's Outdoors catching more than fish.

“Whether it's just being in nature, being in the outdoors, it's very humbling because it's bigger than we are, it’s outdoor therapy,” Crystal Becker with Texas Women's Outdoors said.

What started out as a Facebook group of only a handful of women has quickly reeled in hundreds of women across Central Texas who share the same interests.

“So we do anything from fishing, hunting, kayaking, camping, hog hunting, deer hunting,” said Kelly Godfrey, founder of Texas Women's Outdoors.

For Godfrey creating this space for women also meant making a difference in the outdoor industry.

"So many women I've met along the way, have mentioned that this has made them more independent, and they can provide for their families,” Godfrey added.

"It's fulfilling when you know that you are taking a wild game and you're bringing it home, Texas Women's Outdoors member, Leslie Ward, said. “From start to finish, you are feeding your family and it's a pretty cool feeling."

And the hook? Well, you don’t have to be a pro to be a part of the adventures.

"That's one thing that I love truly about this group it's just the absolute best feeling to be able to teach and help and be there for that first moment,” Becker said.

In a recent study conducted by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, researchers found women who fish are happy and healthier.

The Texas Women's Outdoor encourage beginners or women who might be skeptical about picking up a fishing pole and going fishing to know these benefits. If you’d like to learn more about the organization, click here.



