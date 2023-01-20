Fisherman discovers body in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge

BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday.

Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor.

The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point Dive Team helped with the recovery.

“The body, which had a head injury consistent with a high fall, was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine cause of death,” Belton police said in a news release.

The investigation continues.

