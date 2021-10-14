'This is my extended family,' One Central Texas worker highlights how she got through the pandemic

In Central Texas, Lori Robb Regional Director of Trauma at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest has given more than two decades of her life helping her community.

"I don't remember ever wanting to be anything else but a nurse," said Robb. "In my family, you were either a fireman or a nurse."

Growing up in Waco, as a Midway High graduate, Robb said leaving home was never a thought that crossed her mind.

"This is my extended family," said Robb. "I enjoy the people I work with we work arm and arm, hand in hand to take care of patients and their families. I've never wanted to go anywhere else because I feel like this is home."

Working at a level two trauma center she said she has seen it all.

"We care for the sickest of the sick patients," said Robb.

She's cared for victims suffering from stabbings, gunshot wounds, and even domestic violence. But in 2020, the height of the pandemic was something she said no one could prepare for.

"I don't think I ever imagined we would have a pandemic in my lifetime," said Robb. "Very different than anything I ever thought I would come across in the healthcare profession in the U.S.

Robb said her mission and passion remained unchanged.

"I promised myself a long time ago, because of the things that I see, that if I lost my passion I wouldn't continue to take care of patients. I want patients to be taken care of like I'd want my family to be taken care of and that's the expectation I have."

Every patient, she said is cared for with love.

"I enjoy using my knowledge to help them understand and get through something they don't think they can get through," said Robb.