'I felt a calling that I could help': First to the Fight

FEBRUARY 24, 2022 — Sergeant Martha Smith, recently promoted to Lieutenant said she can't imagine doing anything else with her life.

"I started my career very young with Grimes County. It began straight out of high school at the age of 18," Smith said.

Smith has worked her way through the ranks keeping the community safe.

What makes her journey unique, though, is her focus on helping those who aren't native English speakers.

"I felt a calling that I could help, especially Spanish speakers in our community, to help guide them through situations that they can't do alone," Smith said.

When 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez went missing in early October, Lt. Smith was right there to comfort the family and relay important information to them.

"The ending result to find that Christopher was found, we were all invested in the case. The family was so appreciative, they welcome you in their home and you kind of become their family," Smith said.

She said it's cases like Christopher's, where the community and law enforcement work together for the greater good that keeps her going.

"It's just rewarding for me to help people that need help," Smith said.