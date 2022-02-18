First to The Fight: Local nurse helping veterans in their homes

FEBRUARY 17, 2022 — Bringing healthcare from the facility to their homes, nurse practitioner Ashley Hughes is the first line of defense for veterans.

"What drew me into home-based primary care is that I do get to go into our veteran's homes and meet them personally. I get to spend more time one on one with them, meet their families, and learn their community," Hughes said.

It's a better understanding that allows her to provide more holistic care.

"It gives a broader picture. You can see where they live, how they live, and what social problems they might be running into that you wouldn't typically see in the clinic," she said.

Hughes is also an active duty service member. She's a reservist in the U.S. Air Force with the rank of Major. She said having that experience gives her an added sense of pride and joy.

"I know what it's like first hand to serve our country and I'm able to provide on a daily basis to those who have already served and I feel a deeper connection," Hughes said.

She drives all across Central Texas meeting veterans in need. Many of them suffer from several different health conditions like diabetes.

"If I have a veteran who is A1-C, which is their diabetes indicator is way out of range and then the next time we see them and their A1-C is within range, I get very excited about things like that because that means we are making that difference, making that impact," she said.