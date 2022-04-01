First to the Fight: Keeping hospitals safe

Sanitizing floors, dumping trashes, and picking up laundry — thankless work that often goes unrecognized.

Donna McCrary is in charge of keeping the Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Labor and Delivery floor in tip-top shape.

"Cleaning rooms, talking to people, ya know, making them feel comfortable," McCrary said.

McCrary has worked at the hospital as an environmental specialist for more than 40 years. It was a job that started right after she graduated high school.

"It just started out as a job but then it became a calling because I enjoy it so much and I do," McCrary said. "I still do after 42 years."

Working on the labor and delivery floor, McCrary said she gets to be there for parents when they have their child, sometimes the very first.

That's what makes her job fun according to her.

"They'll say, do you see my pretty baby and I'll say yeah I see your baby," McCrary said.

It's those meaningful connections that make her feel appreciated.

"I'm more than just somebody that cleans a floor or cleans a sink. If they are there for a while, they look forward to me coming and visiting and me cleaning and that makes me happy," McCrary said. "I'm here to make these people's lives better while they are stuck in here, to make them smile and to make them laugh."