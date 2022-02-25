First responders work major accident at corner of Hwy 6 & Loop 340

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

STAY CLEAR: First responders are on the scene of an accident at the corner of Hwy 6 and Loop 340. Significant traffic backups are being reported as a result. (Photos by Stephen Bryan/25 News) Stephen Bryan/25 News

STAY CLEAR: First responders are on the scene of an accident at the corner of Hwy 6 and Loop 340. Significant traffic backups are being reported as a result. (Photos by Stephen Bryan/25 News) Stephen Bryan/25 News

STAY CLEAR: First responders are on the scene of an accident at the corner of Hwy 6 and Loop 340. Significant traffic backups are being reported as a result. (Photos by Stephen Bryan/25 News) Stephen Bryan/25 News

Prev 1 / Ad Next