First responders work major accident at corner of Hwy 6 & Loop 340
First responders are on the scene of an accident at the corner of Hwy 6 and Loop 340. Significant traffic backups are being reported as a result. (Photos by Stephen Bryan/25 News)
First responders work major accident at corner of Hwy 6 & Loop 340
STAY CLEAR: First responders are on the scene of an accident at the corner of Hwy 6 and Loop 340. Significant traffic backups are being reported as a result. (Photos by Stephen Bryan/25 News)Stephen Bryan/25 News
STAY CLEAR: First responders are on the scene of an accident at the corner of Hwy 6 and Loop 340. Significant traffic backups are being reported as a result. (Photos by Stephen Bryan/25 News)Stephen Bryan/25 News
STAY CLEAR: First responders are on the scene of an accident at the corner of Hwy 6 and Loop 340. Significant traffic backups are being reported as a result. (Photos by Stephen Bryan/25 News)Stephen Bryan/25 News