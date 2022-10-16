Watch Now
Fire levels downtown Marlin business

Ian Criss, 25 News
MARLIN, Texas – A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning.

Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

In addition to Waco, firefighters from Golinda, Rosebud and Hewitt helped fight the fire.

25 News in at the scene and will provide additional details as they become available.

