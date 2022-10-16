Fire levels downtown Marlin business

MARLIN, Texas – A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning.

Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

In addition to Waco, firefighters from Golinda, Rosebud and Hewitt helped fight the fire.

MUTUAL AID STRUCTURE FIRE - 200 Block of Live Oak in Marlin. @WacoTXFire units responding to assist Marlin and other agencies with a major emergency structure fire in downtown Marlin. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) October 16, 2022

