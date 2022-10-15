Fire destroys 30+ cars, police evacuate Robinson Family Farm in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — First responders are evacuating people at Robinson Family Farm in Temple.

Police are asking public to avoid the area.

At least 30 cars have been destroyed. No injuries have been reported. Authorities are still in process of evacuating families.

Robinson Family Farm is a known tourist attraction that draws thousands of visitors each year. It features a pumpkin patch and numerous other attractions.

It is one of two Robinson Family Farm locations. This one is located at Bob White Road.

Officials are waiting on fire crews to contain the blaze.

