FedEx deliveryman in Houston locates boys taken in carjacking, one Autistic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A FedEx deliveryman is being called an "angel in disguise" by a mother thankful to be reunited with her two sons.

As first published by ABC13, the Houston woman had her 6-month-old inside her car and had just picked up her 6-year-old son, who has Autism, from school when she stopped for gas.

The mother said that seconds after turning her back at the Murphy Express on South Post Oak Road... a nightmare happened.

Released surveillance video shows the man Houston police said jumped into her car and drove off with her children still inside.

Police said a stranger let her get inside his SUV after hearing her screams.

However, the two were unsuccessful in following the thief, despite their efforts.

The mother said she had no idea the carjacker threw her kids out in a nearby neighborhood where she says a FedEx deliveryman found them cold, covered in mud.

The mother told ABC13 that she hopes "God blesses him in every single way."

The mother added that the carjacker stole everything inside her vehicle, including her kids' car seats.

She told ABC13 that she "still lives in fear" as the suspect remains on the lose and only spoke to them on the condition of anonymity.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspect's arrest on kidnapping and auto theft charges.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously.