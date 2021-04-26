NOLANVILLE, TX — February’s winter storm took a toll on plant life in Texas costing thousands in damage to landscaping.

Some these are still thriving, but many people are having to replace or rethink their landscaping.

When the winter storm hit in February many plants like trees and shrubs froze and died even some replacement ones didn’t last long.

”After the storm they came and bought plants here and they got home, because they still looked alive here, they died within a week. I just told them to bring them back because they must have been on their way out just from the shock.” said Ben Gillilan, Owner of Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery & Landscaping.

Like their clients, Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery and Landscaping lost thousands in plant inventory and now they are working with clients to either replace or redesign their landscapes.

”For the most part they’re understand and want to wait for what they had but some of them are saying, Ben what can we do different instead of what we already had.” said Gillilan.

It's that kind of care that keeps the customers coming back and something customers say they don’t get from garden centers at big hardware stores.

”If you're going to spend the money you need to have the knowledge and this place sort of shows you that.” said Amy Biddle, longtime costumer at Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery.

Customers are coming in, but might not get what they are looking for because of the storm. Just like a lot of Texas nurseries, supply just isn’t keeping up with demand.

”We are doing the best we can it get things in here as fast as we can. I try to get 7 or 8 trucks in a week to keep up with demand but right now that slowing down because they can’t keep up with the demand down at the farms.” said Gillilan.

Most of the customers who shop at Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery are happy to wait so they can by their plants from them and not a big chain store.

”It’s important to support local because they’re the heart of Texas, they keep us going and they’re better at what they do. They know more. They're resourceful and they can get you what you need.” said Kerri Aviles, Customer.

This is just one of many Texas nurseries hit hard by the freeze. They just ask that costumers bear with them as they work to get the plants and landscape you’re looking for.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!