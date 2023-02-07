Fate of former Temple police officer in hands of jury

TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County jury is deciding the fate of a former Temple police officer accused of shooting Michael Dean to death during a traffic stop gone wrong.

The prosecution rested its case against DeCruz after calling a final witness during day 10 of the court proceedings.

The judge allowed prosecutors to add an additional charge of criminally negligent homicide against DeCruz, which is a lesser charge compared the manslaughter count brought by a grand jury.

Defense attorneys for the former police officer say that Dean reached for his weapon during the traffic stop and his death was accidental.

DeCruz waived his right to testify on his own behalf.

