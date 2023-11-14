Pedestrian killed: Major delay on I-35N in Temple

UPDATE

A woman was killed while attempting to cross Interstate 35 on foot early Tuesday, according to the Temple Police Department.

She was struck by a vehicle about 2:30 a.m. on I-35N near the Nugent exit, police said.

Her identity wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500.

25 News will continue to provide additional details as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

Major delay on I-35N as crews continue to work a fatal crash.

Authorities are urging motorists to find an alternative route if headed toward Waco.