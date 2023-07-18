Watch Now
Fast food chain bars staff from wearing masks without doctor's note

Posted at 2:02 PM, Jul 18, 2023
In-and-Out Burger wants its employees to unmask.

The fast food chain is now barring staff from wearing masks unless they have a doctor's note.

It says the new rule highlights the importance of showing employees' smiles to customers.

The mandate applies to five of the seven states where the restaurant operates, impacting employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

In-and-Out officials say workers who do require a mask must wear a company-provided N-95 mask.

The rule goes into effect next month.

