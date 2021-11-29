Fans wonder if Turnpike Troubadours is set to make a comeback soon

TULSA, Okla. — Making a comeback? The internet seems to think so when it comes to the Turnpike Troubadours.

Turnpike Troubadours started in Stillwater and later relocated to Tahlequah in 2007. For over a decade, they released five studio albums and went on multiple tours, gaining local and national attention. The band's last studio album A Long Way From Your Heart earned the No. 1 spot on the folk and indie charts and the No. 3 spot on the country charts.

However, trouble hit the band in 2019 and they announced an indefinite hiatus. In the months leading up to the announcement, Turnpike Troubadours canceled multiple tour dates.

There was speculation a large reason for the hiatus was the frontman's Evan Felker's personal issues, such as addiction, filing for divorce from his wife, and dating rumors with Miranda Lambert. For two years, the band spent time apart with minimal news coming from any of the members, but on Nov. 24, fans found a surprise on the band's website. The main homepage is replaced entirely with their logo and the words "Coming Soon" underneath.

Many artists have used this method to indicate a big announcement is coming, such as new music is on the way. This has caused fans to wonder if the band is set to make its comeback and when that could happen.

While there's no indication that the announcement is coming any time soon, fans are on the lookout for any new developments.