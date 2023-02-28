Watch Now
Families of 21 killed in Uvalde school shooting confront Texas DPS director

Hundreds gathered outside the State Capitol on Tuesday, demanding Texas gun law changes.
AUSTIN, Texas – Today, at a Texas Senate hearing, embattled Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven C. McCraw was approached – and at one point asked to step down – by families of the 21 killed in the Uvalde school shooting.

Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old former student at the school, fatally shot 19 students and two teachers. Seventeen others were injured.

Hundreds gathered outside the State Capitol on Tuesday, demanding Texas gun law changes. And the victim's families met with lawmakers.

Parents were upset with the police response the day of the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School.

After being approached, McCraw granted one of the family members – Brett Cross — a private meeting.

