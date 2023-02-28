Families of 21 killed in Uvalde school shooting confront Texas DPS director

AUSTIN, Texas – Today, at a Texas Senate hearing, embattled Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven C. McCraw was approached – and at one point asked to step down – by families of the 21 killed in the Uvalde school shooting.

Just minutes ago families in Uvalde at the State Capitol demanding answers from @TxDPS director Steve McCraw. He did speak privately with @BCross052422 who lost his son on May 24th. pic.twitter.com/rKMy5Pf40T — Nick Bradshaw (@nbradshawtv) February 28, 2023

Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old former student at the school, fatally shot 19 students and two teachers. Seventeen others were injured.

Hundreds gathered outside the State Capitol on Tuesday, demanding Texas gun law changes. And the victim's families met with lawmakers.

Parents were upset with the police response the day of the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School.

After being approached, McCraw granted one of the family members – Brett Cross — a private meeting.