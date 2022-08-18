Faces of Fort Hood: William Brummett

FORT HOOD, TX — Central Texans are connected to Fort Hood in many ways, including making the surrounding community their home after serving there.

Meet William Brummett, Fort Hood veteran and commander of VFW Post 9191 in Killeen.

Though he now calls Killeen home Brummett grew up in Nashville, Tennessee.

”Nice childhood, played basketball, football, ran track, cross country, did everything that normal kids do. Then I decided in high school to join the military,” said William Brummett, Commander of VFW Post 9191.

Little did he know that his decision in 1989 would lead to a 29-year career that would take him all over the world.

”I did a lot of overseas tours, open combat tours in Iraq, Cuba, Somalia, Haiti, everything from Desert Storm to current,” said Brummett.

Like many soldiers, he has kept in touch with his battle buddies over the years, including his former commanding officer Gary Hypolite, who said Brummett was one of his best.

”William was a good soldier,” said Gary Hypolite, Brummett’s former commanding officer. “He was one of a few that I could count on if I needed something done. I knew that once I gave them a mission, it would be completed.”

Now he said he takes that same drive and dedication to his position as Commander of VFW Post 9191.

Leading the historic VFW Post is something Hypolite isn’t surprised to see him do.

”He’s a great person,” said Hypolite. “He's a person that always seeks to help out the community and he will help everyone.”

VFW Post 9191 was started in the late 1940s after World War II and is known as the first black VFW and stands as a source of pride for the community.

It’s a place for all veterans of foreign wars and as Commander of the post, Brummett has a message for his brothers and sisters in uniform.

”If you’ve ever deployed, been in a combat zone, or been to Korea, you are more than welcome to come out and become a member of the VFW,” said Brummett. “You, your spouse, your family members, we have an auxiliary, it is a great place to come serve the community. It's a great place to be and we have fun. Come have fun with us.”

Willam Brummett served 29 years in the Army, chose to stay in Killeen, and now gives back to his community as Commander of VFW Post 9191.