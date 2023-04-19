Faces of Fort Hood: Walter Meeks

KILLEEN, Texas — For many members of the Armed Forces, service doesn’t stop when the uniform comes off.

The same goes for Walter Meeks, retired U.S. Army veteran and this year’s KISD Middle School Adult Volunteer of The Year.

Though he spends his time now helping Central Texas educators, his journey to a life of service began in New Orleans, Louisiana.

”I loved it, you know what I mean,” Meeks said.

“When I left New Orleans and joined the Army at 18, what a unique city and what a blessing that it was, that is, to be born and raised in the city of New Orleans.”

Meeks initially joined the Army to help with college and planned on only serving two years, but that’s not how things played out.

”Of course, when I went in there to do my job, the only two-year job they had was infantry soldier,” Meeks said.

“So, 29 years later, I retired in 2017.”

He never planned on serving in the infantry either, but he learned to love it.

It also gave him a chance to be a Drill Sergeant, and that is what inspired him to spend his retirement volunteering for the Killeen Independent School District.

”I loved helping young people transition from boys to actual men and the same thing now,” Meeks said.

“I volunteer at the school because I love helping kids to understand their full potential.”

Just like his time in the Army, his selfless service hasn’t gone unnoticed, and that is why he was named this year’s KISD Middle School Adult Volunteer of The Year.

”Helping kids and supporting kids,” said Nino Etienne, Principal of Eastern Hills Middle School where Meeks volunteers.

“Whether it’s in the classroom, in the gym, on the field, anything he can do on the weekends, he shows up and supports as well. Anytime we need him, he’s a big help for our campus.”

That’s why the Principal of Eastern Hills Middle School has a message for the man that has never stopped being a hero to those he serves.

”You’re a big part of what we are as a campus and you’re very meaningful to what we’re doing as we try to move forward,” Etienne said.

“So, thank you very much for being part and trusting us in what we do and helping our kids grow.”

Walter Meeks spent 29 years serving his country in the Army and now helps to shape young minds into the best they can be.