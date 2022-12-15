Faces of Fort Hood: SPC Xavier Gonzalez

FORT HOOD, Texas — Soldiers from Fort Hood have been deploying to Europe more often since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Soldiers like SPC Gonzalez, soldier in the 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team.

”I am a 19 Kilo in the Armored Brigade and I work on tanks,” said SPC Gonzalez. “We make sure that they are up and running to stay combat ready.”

He is now a soldier at Fort Hood but he grew up in Ramona, California before joining the Army.

”Honestly for me, it was just trying to get out of a situation that I was in,” he said. “Where I grew up, there wasn't really anything for me to go on. So, I decided to do something for myself and my future.”

Specialist Gonzalez is one of many soldiers preparing to deploy to Poland in the coming weeks and one of his best friends is going with him.

”We’re going to be maintaining our tank while supporting our allies and deterring any aggression,” said SGT Joshua Lugo, friend of SPC Gonzalez.

It’s a mission that SGT Lugo is happy Specialist Gonzalez with be with him on.

”Specialist Gonzalez thinks he is just a normal person, and everyday person and he is but still, he is extraordinary in all of his craft, his workmanship, his ethic and he’s always willing to help and go above and beyond,” said SGT Lugo.

Like many soldiers serving overseas, SPC Gonzalez will be leaving a spouse behind, and he has a message for her before he goes.

”I love you, Vanessa. We’ll get through this, and I'll be home soon. I promise to come back,” said SPC Gonzalez.

SPC Gonzalez is one of many soldiers deploying to Europe in support of America’s allies and says he is excited to do so.