Faces of Fort Hood: SPC Leslie Myers

FORT HOOD, Texas — For generations, Native Americans have proudly donned our nation’s uniforms and fought to protect it.

Soldiers like Leslie Myers, Specialist with the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood.

A young man that is not only one of the few to dawn the uniform, but he is also one of the very few Native Americans to do so.

”I am Lakota Sioux tribe from South Dakota,” said SPC Myers. “I am a registered member of my tribe and from my father’s side, I am actually Cherokee.”

The United States has fought wars and conflicts around the world and time and time again, Native American troops have proven to be critical to success on the battlefield.

Like his parents before him, It’s a rich history that Specialist Myers is proud to be part of.

”A good past like the Code Talkers,” said SPC Myers. “Which, was actually my tribe who spoke the Lakota language for the Army in WWII. Which, granted the native people a lot of social rights after those events.”

Though he might not be speaking his native language for the Army his job is to make sure communication is possible.

”My official title is Military Intelligence System Maintainer Integrator,” said SPC Myers. “I basically maintain and install any M.I. systems that a person might use.”

He has only been at Fort Hood for a month, he is already making an impression on those serving beside him.

”He’s a great person. He will always be there to listen and help you if you ever need it,” said PFC Marcus Martinez, who works with SPC Myers.

Knowing that he is one of the few Native Americans in the Army, Specialist Myers has a message for native brothers and sisters.

”Be proud of who you are,” said SPC Myers. “There’s not a whole lot of us around anymore but, we’re still kicking, we’re still loving each other and we’re still celebrating our culture.”

SPC Leslie Myers is an American soldier, a proud member of the Lakota Sioux, and one in a long line of Native Americans willing to put in a uniform and fight for their country.