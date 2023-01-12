Faces of Fort Hood: SGT Cinthia Ramirez

FORT HOOD, Texas — Until recent years female service members weren’t allowed to serve in combat roles, but things have changed.

It opened the door for Cinthia Ramirez, sergeant with the 1st Cavalry Division and the first female Master Gunner in the history of the U.S. Army.

”What a Master Gunner is, is we are basically the gods of the tanks,” said Sgt. Ramirez. “We know everything that a tank does. We know the ins and outs so for us, we are the masters of the tanks.”

A Texas native from Plainview and a competitive power lifter in high school, Master Gunner Ramirez was the first in her family serve in the Army, but it wasn’t a hard decision to make.

”I wanted to serve my country in the military,” said Sgt. Ramirez. “So, I decided that if I didn’t have a direction for college, then I would just join because college is free here. So, that was another benefit for me.”

Staff Sgt. Michael McMakin, who has known Sgt. Ramirez since she was a young private, isn’t surprised she became the first female Master Gunner in the Army.

”I believed that she had the passion and the drive,” said Ssg. McMakin. “I knew that if any person could do it would be her.”

That’s why he chose her to begin a new unit tradition.

”When I graduated Master Gunner school, I took my first issued badge and passed it on to Sgt. Ramirez to start a tradition of ours where we find a person that we believe deserves it and we want to see through Master Gunner school,” said Ssg. McMakin.

Knowing that she is blazing the trail for future female soldiers, Sgt. Ramirez has a message for the ones who doubt themselves.

”Don’t listen to the negative around you,” said Sgt. Ramirez. “Even if you fail, you are going to get back up and you’re going to continue to push for what you want. If Master Gunner is what you want, then push for it and don’t give up until you get that because you can accomplish it. Anybody can.”

Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez is a proud 1st Cav soldier, and the first Female Master Gunner in history.

Humbly leading the way for future generations.

