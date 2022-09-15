Faces Of Fort Hood: LT Brianna Lockard

FORT HOOD, Texas — Meet Brianna Lockard, 1st Lieutenant with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade’s Headquarters Company on Fort Hood.

With both parents having served full careers in the Army, she grew up calling many places home and that wasn’t always an easy life.

”I didn’t like it as a kid because I had to move around a lot every few years but, I’m glad for the opportunities it brought as an adult,” said 1LT Brianna Lockard. “It’s a lot easier for me to make friends now because I know how to do it from moving around a lot. I've also had a lot of opportunities to go places that I wouldn’t have had.”

Family legacy or not, it wasn’t until college that joining the Army became part of her plan.

”When I was in college, I was kind of looking for ways to pay my way through and I needed an opportunity, so I joined ROTC and ended up really liking it. So, that is why I contracted and joined the military,” said 1LT Brianna Lockard.

She has served as a chemical officer in the 2nd CBRN battalion and the 1st Air CAV brigade and now serves as an executive officer in the HHC.

”Lieutenant Lockard is very easy to get along with,” said SGT Connell Kraft, HHC 1st Air Cavalry Brigade. “She is very personable, and she really cares about the soldiers. Which makes her very easy to work with.”

A quality they say matches her plans for when she takes the uniform off next year.

”I’m currently in my master's program for clinical mental health counseling,” said 1LT Brianna Lockard. “So, I will get licensed as a mental health counselor. My hope is to work with veterans at the VA to counsel them for PTSD and rehabilitation.”

But before she goes on to help her fellow veterans... her 1st Air CAV family has a message for her.

”I just want to thank you for all the work you have done for Headquarters Company,” said SGT Kraft. “Just keep doing what you’re doing. You’re going to do great things out there Lieutenant Lockard.”