Faces of Fort Hood: David Dixon

KILLEEN, Texas — Part of being in the military is being in shape, and many soldiers have a background in sports before they enlist.

This includes veterans like David Dixon, founder and coach of 'Just Throw It Texas' in Killeen.

Before dedicating his life to the youth of Killeen, he spent two decades honorably serving his country.

”When I talked to my recruiter, he talked to me about being in the communication field — so, that’s what I did,” Dixon said.

Dixon initially joinrf to help support his family.

He served a full career in the Army but never forgot his first love in life — football.

”I played middle school — at the time it was called junior high — I played junior high and all the way through college, two years of college,” Dixon said.

Now, as the founder and coach of Just Throw It Texas, he teaches up and coming quarterbacks to be the best they can be on the field. This is a way for him to continue serving his community after spending so many years serving his country.

”It’s service, what I'm giving to these kids,” Dixon said. “What I'm providing for them for their future, if they’ll listen. Some of them don’t want to listen but the ones that do listen, they do pretty good.”

Just like he is doing for Ellison High sophomore Sidney Holland, starting quarterback for the Ellison Eagles.

”Before, I didn’t even play quarterback,” Holland said.

“I was just throwing it as far as I could, and he saw potential in me — that I had the talent to do it. Once he brought me in, I just followed his advice — without him, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

That massive impact on his life is why he has a message for his coach and mentor.

”Thank you Coach Dixon for helping me get to where I am today, because without you, I wouldn’t be the starting quarterback at Ellison as a sophomore,” Holland said.

“I know you’re going to push me to get ready for the college level and I'll be ready for that.”

David Dixon is one of many veterans who chose to continue serving once they took the military uniform off and plans to continue providing Central Texas with the best young quarterbacks he can.