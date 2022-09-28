Faces of Fort Hood: CPT Zachary Schmidt

Staying physically fit is a requirement for anyone serving in most Army units and some take it more seriously than others.

CPT Zachary Schmidt is a captain in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, at Fort Hood.

A proud soldier who knows all too well the importance and benefits of personal fitness.

”It’s a pretty physically demanding job as well as an emotionally and mentally demanding job,” said CPT Schmidt. “So, the fitness aspect of it helps me participate in the physically demanding tasks but also have the energy and mental wellbeing to perform any of the other tasks I need to as a leader.”

CPT Schmidt grew up with fitness and sports at the forefront of his life and talent on the basketball court earned him a spot at West Point.

”I didn’t really know too much about the Army at the time, I just knew it was an opportunity for me to play basketball,” said CPT Schmidt. “Once I got there, I realized how important the Army was, how big the Army was, and values about discipline, the comradery, and the community.”

Now he has combined those values with his love of fitness and shares that with his fellow soldiers by helping them get in the best shape of their lives.

”Anytime that we do a workout with CPT Schmidt you know it’s going to be a good one,” said 1LT Louis Palombo, 1st Lieutenant who trains with CPT Schmidt. “It’s going to push you to your limits and it’s going to help you overall.”

CPT Schmidt doesn’t just share his passion of fitness with other soldiers.

”I’m a personal trainer,” aid CPT Schmidt. “I train some people in the Army as well as outside of the Army in the Harker Heights area and some people online. I have online clients. Right now, I am perusing my Masters in Applied Physiology and Kinesiology and the University of Florida actually, to further my knowledge in fitness and exercise.”

Ot's something his fellow soldiers aren’t surprised to hear.

”CPT Scmidt is just a beast but at the end of the day, he loves it,” said SGT Tyler Babb, who also trains with CPT Schmidt. “It’s just something that he gets into, and he loves it. I think he loves it because it’s very challenging.”

CPT Sachary Schmidt is a dedicated soldier who says his passion for fitness not only keeps him mentally and physically healthy but makes him a better leader and plans to continue sharing that passion for years to come.

