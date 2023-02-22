Faces of Fort Hood: Corporal Ryan Hawkins

FORT HOOD, Texas — When soldiers aren’t training for battle, they are performing the same kinds of jobs that civilians do — like Corporal Ryan Hawkins of Fort Hood, who is also a Fort Hood firefighter.

”It was between that and a nursing position,” said Cpl. Hawkins. “ I always had an interest in emergency medicine.”

An interest that grew as he watched his mother serve as an Army nurse.

”She was always an inspiration for me,” said Cpl. Hawkins. “I always liked seeing that she was able to help people during their worst times, and that’s something that I always wanted to be able to do as well.”

His passion and dedication have now earned him the title of 'Firefighter of The Year' — an honor that his Army and civilian leaders weren’t surprised he was chosen for.

”He comes in motivated every day, has a good positive attitude, he’s willing to learn his job and he puts out a good amount of effort,” said Captain Ennis Kanawi, Fort Hood Fire Department.

Cpl. Hawkins was honored that Cpt. Kanawi nominated him, but he never expected to win.

”I had gotten woken up by my sergeant one day who said, 'Hey Congrats',” Cpl. Hawkins said. “I was like, 'Congrats on what?', and he explained that I had won an IMCOM award for it.”

One of his sergeants has a message for the humble soldier.

”These awards that you’re getting now, you’re probably going to get in the future — and it’s just going to carry on to great leadership.” said SFC Adam Santiago, NCO over Cpl. Hawkins.

“I think any soldier or firefighter under you is going to become great, just as you did yourself.”

Cpl. Ryan Hawkins beat out firefighters from across the Army’s many installations to become the IMCOM Firefighter of The Year, serving right at Fort Hood.