Faces of Fort Hood: Aidee Vail

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas is full of veterans who continue to serve in a variety of ways.

Heroes like Aidee Vail, Marine Corps veteran, registered nurse and Emergency Department Manager for McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.

She’s a dedicated healer for Central Texas children — whose journey began in Mexico.

”I actually was born in Mexico, and we immigrated here when I was two years old, and I grew up in South Central LA,” Vail said.

It was there that a young Aidee Vail fell in love with idea of being a Marine when she grew up.

”None of my family has been in the service and I knew that I wanted to be a part of something bigger,” Vail said.

“When I was in the 7th grade, I started watching documentaries of the Navy and Marine Corps and I just loved looking at the challenges they endured.”

After having a child with her husband and fellow Marine, she chose not to reenlist and now dedicates her life to taking care of Central Texas kiddos in the Emergency Department McLane Children’s Hosptial.

”Being a nurse, you get to serve your community in many different ways,” Vail said.

“Being in the Emergency Department, you get to help stabilize patients and help them through the hardest part of their day, their lives, and hopefully help them transition into getting better.”

After joining the team eight years ago, she quickly put her leadership skills she learned as a Marine and rose through the ranks.

”She’s been Relief Charge and then, willing took on Charge,” said Gwendolyn Gardener, Director of Nursing for McLane Children’s Hospital.

“Then, she was Supervisor, Relief Interim Manager and now, she is our manager. She has quickly grown to lead the team, grow the team, and also just build the respect.”

Her background also brings a priceless resource to the Fort Hood community.

”She is able to recognize the needs of the military community because she’s been in the military, she’s been a military spouse and she’s experienced that,” Gardener said.

“So, if the need is unique, she is there and she will help connect them with the resources.”

Aidee Vail proudly served her country in the Marine Corps and now continues to serve by taking care of the most vulnerable members of Central Texas — children.