Watch Now
NewsFaces of Fort Cavazos

Actions

Fort Cavazos brigade meets their new commander

Still1201_00007.bmp
Adam Schindler
Col. Ed Arntson takes command of 3ABCT<br/>
Still1201_00007.bmp
Posted at 6:26 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 19:44:00-05

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — That boom of cannons Thursday was a clear signal that the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Greywolf, got a new leader.

”With this transition, we welcome a tremendously talented senior leader,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin d. Admiral, Commanding General of 1st cavalry division.

“Col. Ed Arntson and his wife and children return to the First Team and we’re glad to have you with us.”

The passing of the torch comes with a bittersweet goodbye from Col. John Gilliam who recently led Greywolf on deployment in Europe.

”I would not trade the experience of the last 18-months for anything,” said Col. John Gilliam, outgoing commander of Greywolf.

“It is hard for me to truly capture what my time among the Greywolf family has meant to me. It probably won’t sink in for a few weeks or even months.”

The reins are being handed over to Col. Edward Arntson who has served at Fort Cavazos in previous years.

”I am fired up to join this team of fit, disciplined, and lethal professionals and work alongside you as we train to prepare for Greywolf’s next mission,” Col. Arntson Greywolf said.

“First Team, Phantom Warriors, this is Greywolf 6, signing onto the net.”

Col. Arnston is taking command of nearly 4,000 strong as they prepare for a rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin California.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019