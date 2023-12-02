Fort Cavazos brigade meets their new commander

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — That boom of cannons Thursday was a clear signal that the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Greywolf, got a new leader.

”With this transition, we welcome a tremendously talented senior leader,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin d. Admiral, Commanding General of 1st cavalry division.

“Col. Ed Arntson and his wife and children return to the First Team and we’re glad to have you with us.”

The passing of the torch comes with a bittersweet goodbye from Col. John Gilliam who recently led Greywolf on deployment in Europe.

”I would not trade the experience of the last 18-months for anything,” said Col. John Gilliam, outgoing commander of Greywolf.

“It is hard for me to truly capture what my time among the Greywolf family has meant to me. It probably won’t sink in for a few weeks or even months.”

The reins are being handed over to Col. Edward Arntson who has served at Fort Cavazos in previous years.

”I am fired up to join this team of fit, disciplined, and lethal professionals and work alongside you as we train to prepare for Greywolf’s next mission,” Col. Arntson Greywolf said.

“First Team, Phantom Warriors, this is Greywolf 6, signing onto the net.”

Col. Arnston is taking command of nearly 4,000 strong as they prepare for a rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin California.