Faces Of Fort Hood: Mark Bauer

KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texans are connected to Fort Hood in many ways — including veterans who stayed in Central Texas after being stationed at Fort Hood.

Mark Bauer is a U.S. Army veteran and owner of Stand Alone Liquor Store in Killeen, but Central Texas isn’t where his story began.

"When I was 3, I was orphaned in Germany,” said Bauer. “Then I moved with my foster family to Columbia South Carolina, who subsequently wound up raising me.”

Inspired by his father who retired from the Army, Mark chose to fight for his country for 15 years before being medically discharged from the Army.

Something his father in-law, who has known him since he came to the U.S. as a little boy, was not surprised to see.

”Of course, he followed behind his daddy and his family,” said Richard Lancaster, Mark’s Father in-law. “We call hum Butch and he said, Butch join the military and he did. I think it was family behind him pushing him you know.”

After taking the uniform off, Bauer found it hard to transition out of the military and now dedicates his life to making that transition easier for others through one of his 2 businesses, Victory Engagement Training and Employment Solutions.

”That business has three separate departments that I head,” said Bauer. “One is, that I engage with employers and training providers that like to bring their opportunities to the military and I show them how to do that properly. I kind of vet them when I work with them to make sure that these are real opportunities for the soldiers.”

He also owns Stand Alone Liquor Store in Killeen, where he gives veteran entrepreneurs a place to showcase their products.

It is also the only store where you can find liquor products that are 100% veteran created and distributed.

”All the liquor on the back shelf has different levels of veterans,” said Bauer. “From recipe holders to distiller to wholesaler. These are all veterans that have entered into entrepreneurship lane and Stand Alone Liquor strives to give veterans an opportunity to showcase and market those products to the general public.”

Everything Mark does is for his fellow veterans, his community and his family who says no one should be surprised.

”I would say Butch is a pilar of the community,” said Lancaster. “I think any task he is given he could accomplish it. Whether it be in a business or what it might be, he would be right on the top.”

Mark Bauer is a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served his country and now proudly serves his community and his fellow veterans.

Editor's Note: This story originally aired on Sept. 21, 2022.