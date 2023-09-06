Faces of Fort Cavazos: Victoria Ezell

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Only one percent of Americans serve in the armed forces to protect the nation, but those who choose to do so and their families also need to be protected while they're at home.

These are people like Victoria Ezell — retired U.S. Army veteran and a Lieutenant in the ranks of those guarding the gates of Fort Cavazos.

Her story, like many military dependents, begins while her father was stationed overseas.

”My father was in the military, and I was born in Heidelberg, Germany,” Lt. Ezell said.

“From there we did a little bit of traveling, and we ended up here in Killeen, Texas.”

Growing up around the Army, it didn’t take her long to decide that she too wanted to serve her country — first through ROTC and eventually, the Army.

”I did supply, I did a little bit with the fuelers, I worked with the water, I did anything that gave me any type of leadership position,” Lt. Ezell said.

"Whether it was squad leader, team leader, or platoon sergeant.”

After nearly 22 years of service, she retired, and has since worked her way up to the rank of lieutenant, and leads those guarding Fort Cavazos' gates.

Those who work alongside her say this is a position who fits her perfectly.

”She’s kind, willing to listen, and understands where the other person is coming from. Still at that level, she remains teachable and understanding,” said fellow Fort Cavazos gate guard, Lt. Terrence Batts.

“Qualities like that aren’t taught — they have to be inherently within the person.”

They say her being easy to work with helps too.

“She’s down to earth and professional at all times, but she’s able to be approachable," Lt. Batts said.

This is something she takes pride in as she works to protect soldiers, families and civilians on post, and it’s them she has a message for.

”I am honored and very humbled, and it’s every day that I wake up to be able to do this job, to protect and serve you — and I thank you,” Lt. Ezell said.

Lieutenant Victoria Ezell spent over two decades serving and protecting the nation, and now proudly serves and protects the people at Fort Cavazos with no plans to stop any time soon.