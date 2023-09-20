Faces of Fort Cavazos: Tyrone Powell

KILLEEN, Texas — The call to serve can come in many forms and can lead down all sorts of roads.

That is certainly the case for Tyrone Powell, a proud retired U.S. Army veteran, and man well on his way to becoming and ordained pastor.

His story begins far from Texas, in Chicago, Illinois.

”I grew up there and graduated from high school on the west side of Chicago," Powell said.

"In high school I took JROTC."

That started his journey towards military service.

At 17-years-old, he joined the Army, spending two decades in the food service ranks.

”After 20 years of service in the Army, I retired. With certain disabilities I had, I couldn't continue in the food service industry," Powell said.

"That’s when I decided to go back to school and get my degree in Information Technology.”

He did all of this while raising a son with special needs, who has won several medals at the Special Olympics.

”They need to have some type of quality of life, and it’s an opportunity for them to feel good about achieving something,” Powell said.

Recentlt, Powell has heard the call to serve once again.

Only this time, his service will be as a pastor.

”I think God has prepared me up until this point in my life, as far as all the things I have done, all the things I have tried, and always remaining humble in my service to others," Powell said.

"I want to say God saw that and he said, 'I can use that,' so he called me.”

Powell’s wife Trina, has been by his side through everything and has a message for the man who she says, will never stop serving others.

”I love you more than anything. Keep being the person that you are,” Trina Powell said.

"Our community and our family love you and we stand behind you 100 percent."

Tyron Powell spent 20 years serving his country and plans to spend the rest of his live serving the spiritual needs of his community.