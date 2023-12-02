Faces of Fort Cavazos: Terwan Crawley, from Army leader to proud limo driver

KILLEEN, Texas — Service members often struggle with what to do after the military.

People like Terwan Crawley, retired Army veteran and owner of Ambiance Limousine and Transportation in Killeen.

His story begins with a simple but hard life in Lynchburg, Virginia.

”Growing up was real rough like I said,” said Crawley. “With the cards that I was dealt, came up with no lights and no water but, out parents gave us love and showed us that hard work does pay off.”

With that lesson on hard work and a drive to try something new, he joined the Army.

”I initially started off as a mechanic,” said Crawley. “I spent a lot of time in the 82nd Airborne Division, jumping out of airplanes. I have 52 months of combat time. Then I went to be a Command Sergeant Major. That was my rank in the United States Army.”

After more than 30 years of service to his country...it was time to try something new again.

That’s where an old friend from Desert Storm comes in.

”He was just saying hey man, we’ve always been friends and you have the personality to get into the transportation business,” said Crawley. “He owns some limousine businesses in Austin. So, I kind of mirrored him.”

Over the past few years, he has built a successful luxury transportation business that caters to everyone from celebrities like Mark Walburg to folks looking to have a good time on a party bus.

His need to serve is coming along for the ride.

”First, one of the questions I ask, are you a veteran,” said Crawley. “Hopefully they say yes and even if they don’t, well do you know a veteran? If they say yes, I give them a discount.”

He also donates rides from proms, works with Educating Angels and...raises money for scholarships.

That’s why the wife who has stuck by him for decades has a message for the man she says will never stop serving.

”I just want to let you know that I truly love you and I appreciate you being a part of my life for as long as you’ve been” Tara Crawley, Terwan Crawley’s wife. “You're a good husband, a good father, a good grandfather, and your entire family loves you dearly.”

Retired Command Sergeant Major Terwan Crawley spent 3 decades serving his country and plans to spend the rest of his days serving his community.

He says luxury fun and transportation is just the beginning.