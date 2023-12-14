Faces of Fort Cavazos: Staff Sgt. Jeremy Houston takes care of his soldiers and community

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — There are countless reasons why anyone would join the Army and most lead back to a desire to serve.

For Staff Sgt. Jeremy Houston, it’s all about taking care of others.

”It’s just who I am. It's second nature to me because I was raised that way,” said Houston.

Houston is a soldier in the 1st Cavalry Sustainment Brigade on Fort Cavazos with a passion to take serve his fellow man.

His story begins in a humble home in Atlanta, Georgia.

”My parents are pastors there,” said Houston. So, I grew up in a church home where we were pretty much out in the community giving back. Whether it’s the shoes off our feet or feeding the hungry.”>

He joined the Army because it is a passion.

“Simply because, as a young man, I was always raised to treat people equally and as a non-commissioned officer, that’s what we do for our soldiers,” said Houston.

His leaders said that answer is his humble upbringing scratching the surface of how much he truly cares for his soldiers.

”We had a soldier who was having a rough time with his spouse and talked to him, he took him out to lunch, he sat down with him,” said Sergeant 1st Class Frank Zambrano, Houston's Platoon Sergeant.

That is just one of hundreds of examples of how far he will go for his soldiers where they tell me other NCOs wouldn’t.

Staying true to his roots, he also takes that same compassion to his community.

“We need more of this as a nation,” said Houston. “Not just what we’re doing as a church we need to give back in general right?”

Those who know him told me he’s the perfect soldier for the mission.

”Keep doing what you’re doing,” said Zambrano. “You are a great leader. You've shown that you care for your people and that’s something that has become more and more rare.”

Staff Sgt. Jeremy Houston proudly serves his country and his community with the same level of compassion and dedication.

It's a mission he said, will last his entire life.