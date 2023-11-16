Faces of Fort Cavazos: Spc. Jonathan Martinez

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Millions of Americans are planning to spend Thanksgiving with family, but that isn’t always an option for United States service members — some have to work to make sure they at least get a good meal.

Army Specialist Jonathan Martinez is a cook at the 3rd Cavalry Regiment’s Theodore Rosevelt Warrior Restaurant on Fort Cavazos.

His story begins with a big family in South Central, Los Angeles.

”Having most of my family there really helps a lot,” Spc. Martinez said.

“From one city to another, like 10 to 20 minutes — I'm at an uncle's house. 30 minutes — I'm at my aunt's house. It's a really great place, super close to everything. It’s amazing — I love LA.”

He chose to leave the home he loves for a life in the United States Army.

”The second I turned 18, I tried looking for jobs, I got jobs, I bounced around like three or four jobs — it just never really worked out,” Spc. Martinez said.

“I decided, 'Army it is', because my friend always told me about it.”

Now he is a 92 Golf, a cook, and he is going to spend his third Thanksgiving preparing a feast for soldiers stuck on post for the holiday.

This is a mission that makes his long shift in the kitchen just a little easier.

”The past two Thanksgivings, I've been here a little later in the morning, and I see everybody sitting down, enjoying the food, talking, just being with one another, and that does help,” Spc. Martinez said.

Those who work with him say they couldn’t ask for a better battle buddy to spend thanksgiving in the kitchen with.

”Very high spirited, very motivated,” said SSG Darryl Thorton, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

“He puts smiles on people's faces. He puts a smile on my face every day.”

Spc. Martinez does work a job that sometimes lacks appreciation, and he has a request for anyone coming to eat the food that he spent so long cooking for them.

”Just small things you know, a 'thank you',” Spc. Martinez said.

“When someone serves you, a small thing like, 'Hey, how're you doing?' and then they get their food and say 'thank you', 'have a nice day,' — small things like that go a long way.”

Specialist Jonathan Martinez is one of so many soldiers unable to go home for the holidays, but he's happy he gets to make sure his fellow heroes get a good meal if they come to the Theodore Rosevelt Warrior Restaurant for Thanksgiving.