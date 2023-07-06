Faces of Fort Cavazos: SGT Shamar Jackson

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — America is known for being a nation of immigrants, so it is no surprise that a number of American soldiers were born outside of the United States.

These are soldiers like Sgt Shamar Jackson, Intelligence Analyst for the Army’s 3rd Armored working straight out of III Corps headquarters at Fort Cavazos.

He's a A proud American soldier whose story actually began in Jamaica, where he grew up.

”It was adventurous, it could be fun, it could also be very dangerous," Sgt. Jackson said.

“You just take it day by day. For me, I'm an adventurous person so I had a lot of fun growing up there. Still a lot of memories to think back on.”

As a young man, he was inspired to serve in the military and follow in the footsteps of family.

”One day I was walking out of my school and I saw my uncle in the back of a military troop carrier, and I saw that he was in the military,” Sgt. Jackson said.

“Initially I thought I was going to join the Jamaican military.”

As fate would have it, his family immigrated to the United States before that could happen.

Now he gives back to the country that he says has given him so much be proudly protecting her as soldier in the United States Army, gathering and analyzing intel for the 3rd Armored Corps.

”I work with 2 other NCO’s and also, I work with my Chief Warrant Officer who is our Chief Analyst in our section," Sgt. Jackson said.

This is a Chief Warrant Officer that says she is honored to work alongside Sgt. Jackson.

”It is always entertaining working with Sgt. Jackson but, it is always a comfort working with him,” said CW2 Brandy Hamlet, Chief Analyst over Sgt. Jackson.

“I know that when I give a task, whether I am there to supervise or not, Sgt. Jackson will make sure that it gets accomplished.”

A quality that she says is hard to find, and want to make sure others know what kind of man is working hard for the American people.

”If I was a recruiter, I would have found Sgt. Jackson a long time ago and said hey, this is for you,” CW2 Hamlet said.

“Don’t go to the National Guard first. Just go active duty because this is definitely something you should do. I think the Army is as better place with Sgt. Jackosn and I hope he continues to stay for many years.”

Sgt. Shamar Jackson always knew he wanted to serve his country and now he spends his days as and American soldier, making sure that the Commanding General of III Corps and Fort Cavazos has the best intel his section can provide.