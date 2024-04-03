Faces of Fort Cavazos: Retired veteran Virgil Allgood is a pastor and security guard at the library

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Veterans often find new ways to serve after their time in the military.

Virgil Allgood is a security guard at the library in Killeen, but he is more than that,

He is local pastor and retired U.S. Army veteran.

His story begins in Warren, Ohio.

”I was adopted at the age of 5, by a family that took great care of us and taught us great values, great Christian values and, I followed in the footsteps of my adoptive father who was also a retired military man,” said Allgood.

He retired in 1998 after 18 years of serving in the infantry and military intelligence — that doesn’t mean he was done serving.

”I was called to pastor,” said Allgood.

"Now I pastor at a church called New Bethal Christian Worship Center. Which is in downtown Killeen, and I often say it’s where ministry is needed but not always appreciated.”

Now he brings that same passion for ministry to his role as a security guard at the Killeen Library.

Those who work with him see the true impact he is making in the community.

”It has been a wonderful experience,” said Deanna Frazee, Director of Library Services for the City of Killeen.

"He's got a real heart for this. He manages to blend the sternness we need from a security guard with a heart for the community and helpfulness for people.”

Especially the homeless community that spends most of their time with him at the library.

Allgood says he is working on more ways to help the homeless community in his role as a pastor and security guard at the library.