Faces of Fort Cavazos: Purple Heart veteran Tracey Brown Greene will never stop serving

KILLEEN, Texas — Sometimes service doesn't end when a soldier takes the uniform off.

That’s how it is for Tracey Brown Greene, retired U.S. Army veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and constant advocate in her community.

The story of her service begins in the small town of Farmville, North Carolina.

”It’s a small town, my grandparents were sharecroppers, and I went to a small school,” said Brown Greene. “I’m a country girl if you want to say it like that.”

Growing up in a close knit family with service members in every branch, it’s no surprise that she chose to do the same.

”Most military brats, some of us steer away from the military but I ran to it,” said Brown Greene.

Starting her military career in the National Guard.

”1995 to 1998 and when I came in then, I was a 92 Alpha,” said Brown Greene. “Which is, an Automated Logistical Specialist.”

She served a full career in the Army that included several deployments.

Even earning a Purple Heart after being injured in a suicide bomb attack during a deployment to Afghanistan.

Those who served with her say it’s no surprise she is taking that same dedication to her life as a community advocate.

”Absolutely not, this is what Tracey does,” Sgt. Maj. Keyon Commings, who served with Brown Greene. “She takes care of people and not just soldiers. Her specialty is soldiers and I think mainly because that’s who we relate to easily but anybody. If there’s a way she can help, she’s going to figure it out.”

From leadership roles in the VFW and the Military Order of the Purple Heart to helping her community in every way she can, she stays pretty busy.

”All of my life, I've been serving others,” said Brown Greene. “So, being in this community and retiring from Fort Cavazos, it was second nature to help the community and to help Fort Cavazos.”

Even those in the community, who are not veterans, feel the impact she has on them.

”I met this amazing woman two years ago and she has just become one of my favorite people for the way she advocates for our veterans, for our community, and just for positivity for women leading in their positions,” said local photographer Khandiese Cooper.

Brown Greene told 25 News' Adam Schindler she will spend the rest of her life helping her fellow vets and serving the community she has come to love.