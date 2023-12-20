Faces of Fort Cavazos: Major Casey Colbeth goes above and beyond for his kids

KILLEEN, Texas — A healthy work-life balance is important for every family, but that’s not always easy or possible for service members.

It's a lot of work, but Maj. Casey Colbeth does all that he can to make it work.

Maj. Colbeth is a soldier working resource management at the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters on Fort Cavazos.

He's a dedicated soldier and family man whose story begins on a dairy farm in Wisconsin.

”Not very big, we milked about 1,000 cows,” Maj. Colbeth said.

"A lot of snow with fun cold winters — unlike here in in nice warm Texas.”

He joined the Army to pay for college a proudly serves his country, but he is also a dedicated husband and father.

Spending time with his kids is his favorite part of life.

”I call it adventures with my kids,” Maj. Colbeth said.

“We’ll go over to BLORA and hang out on the beach, or we’ll go to Dana’s Peak and just hike around the fountain, try to go on bike rides — just get outdoors with my kids.”

The holidays give him the chance to step it up a notch — being part of his daughter Ava’s performance of the Nut Cracker was the perfect opportunity.

”My mom asked if my dad could be in the Nut Cracke and he said, 'I'll only go if Ava askes me'," said Ava Colbeth, Maj. Colbeth’s 7-year-old daughter.

"Then, mom told me to ask dad and then, I asked dad and used my secret weapon “Puppy Eyes” and he said yes.”

”And, with that, I was in,” Maj. Colbeth said.

He knew it wouldn’t be as easy as Ava made it look.

Ava’s reaction to his answer was all he needed to know it would be worth it.

”She was really excited that I was going to be able to go to the rehearsals with her, dance with her, and dance with my wife and, just be there with her,” Maj. Colebth said.

This is something Ava knows isn’t easy in a military family.

That why she has a message for the dad she calls her hero.

”Thank you,” Ava said.

"I love you for everything you’ve done for us and thank you just for trying to stay here. I love you.”

Little Ava told 25 News that being able to dance on stage with her family was her favorite part of the performance.

As for Maj. Colbeth, he wouldn’t trade these moments for anything.