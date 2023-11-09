Faces of Fort Cavazos: Maj. Kyle Surridge

KILLEEN, Texas — Future military leaders can take multiple paths to becoming an officer, but someone has to teach them how to lead.

That’s where people like Maj. Kyle Surridge, Professor of Military Science and highest-ranking officer within the ROTC program at Texas A&M Central Texas, come in.

His story begins in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

”Four seasons — true four seasons. It's a great small town, I enjoyed growing up there. A very normal childhood. There was always work to do, I always had a job.” Maj. Surridge said.

"Just a really good hometown environment growing up there.”

Growing up with military grandparents, he always knew he wanted to serve.

He commissioned as an Army officer through a small college ROTC program, and now uses that experience to train the next generation of Army leaders.

”I knew this is what I wanted to do and luckily enough, everything aligned for me where I was able to fall into this position and I've really enjoyed it since I've been here,” Maj. Surridge said.

“In 16 years, this has be the most rewarding job I've had in the Army.”

Being located near Fort Cavazos, Maj. Surridge has the unique opportunity of working with mostly Green To Gold cadets.

”Green To Gold cadets are enlisted soldiers who decide during their career, that they want to transition over to be an officer,” Maj. Surridge said.

Those cadets feel lucky to have him as a leader.

”He’s like a really great mentor,” said ROTC cadet in the Green To Gold program, Carl Patrick.

“You can see him as a father figure, you can see him as a parent, you can see him as a teacher — he fits all the roles I think.”

This is Major Surridge’s last year in this role, so he has a message for soldiers at Fort Cavazos.

”Try it out,” Maj. Surridge said.

“If you’re a soldier out there and you want to take the next step, and you want to be commissioned as a Second Lieutenant, and you want to take the officer route, I encourage you to apply for the program and to come here to Central Texas.”

Major Kyle Surridge has spent the last several years of his Army career teaching soldiers how to be successful officers, and says he plans to finish out his career making a difference — just as he has already done for so many young cadets.