Faces of Fort Cavazos: Lt. Col. Brad DeLoach

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — There are many reasons people choose to serve in the armed forces and a big one is to continue a family legacy.

That is what motivated Lieutenant Colonel Brad DeLoach, commander of the 2nd Battalion, in the 227th Aviation Regiment.

A proud soldier who always knew he was going to don a uniform in service of his country.

”It’s something that I've always wanted to do,” said Lt. Col. DeLoach. “Every male in my life growing up had joined the service and it was the only thing I've ever wanted to do.”

After graduating from college in 2004 and being commissioned as an aviation officer, he worked his way up through the aviation ranks as pilot, an instructor and more.

”I’ve done some air traffic services,” said Lt. Col. DeLoach. “I've gotten to do some great jobs in Army University doing Army education and have spent some time around some great Army senior leaders before joining the 1st Cavalry Division in the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade about two years ago.”

As a baby Lt. Col. DeLoach was adopted and had no idea he was following in the footsteps of his biological grandfather until they reconnected three years ago.

A grandfather that has embraced his fellow helicopter pilot and grandson.

”He’s easy to know, easy to talk to, easy to share thoughts with,” said retired Colonel Edwin "Bud" Henry, Lt. Col. DeLoach’s biological grandfather. “He’s interested in my war, Vietnam, and I'm interested in his war. So, flying helicopters in those different environments has been interesting.”

That fact that his career nearly mirrors his own isn’t lost on retired Col. Bud Henry.

”I have been an influence on my family, a military influence but then someone, who for 40 years I didn’t even know, and he came down that same track,” said retired Col. Henry. “So, it’s very special.”

Though he was adopted, Lt. Col. DeLoach grew up in a loving and supportive family that has now become even bigger, and he has a message to all of them.

”The support and the love that you give, not only to me but Rebecca and both those boys, has been remarkable,” said Lt. Col. DeLoach. “To my, we’ll call them biological family, the ones that we’ve just recently reconnected with, the love that you’ve given, the support that you’ve given, and just the embracing of us from the get-go as one of your own, has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Lt. Col. Brad Deloach has spent nearly two decades continuing the legacy of his family that he grew up with and those he didn’t and plans to continue doing so right here at Fort Cavazos.