Faces of Fort Cavazos: Larry Murphy

KILLEEN, Texas — Most service members join the military to protect their country, and some find similar jobs when their military service ends.

These are people like Larry Murphy, Director of Risk Management and Title IX Coordinator for Central Texas College.

He is a retired U.S. Army veteran whose story begins in North Carolina.

”I grew up in a small town called Burgaw, North Carolina,” Murphy said.

“I was the second oldest of four — what I thought was challenging, but when I got on my own, I saw it was easy. It was fun. I learned a lot."

After graduation from high school, he was up for a new challenge.

That’s where the Army came in.

”I joined the Army in August of '97 and completed 24 years — fun time," Murphy said.

Murphy served three combat tours in Iraq and Kuwait before retiring.

After decades of service protecting his country, he uses his training in logistics and safety to protect the faculty, staff and students at Central Texas College as their Director Risk Management.

”As the Director of Risk Management, I oversee campus safety, emergency operation plans, I do workers compensation," Murphy said.

"On the Title IX side, I manage the campus’s sexual harassment and sexual misconduct program."

It's a position those who work with him say he is perfect for.

”He’s an extremely caring person. We had a coworker he was very concerned about on regular basis,” said Murphy’s former supervisor, Traci Briggs.

"He wants to make sure that everyone is safe a good, but on a personal level — he was constantly checking on her.”

Stories like that are why she has a message for the man she says, is always there for anyone at any time.

”Larry, thank you for all you do for Central Texas College,” Briggs said.

“You do an amazing job on campus every day and your work definitely shows. Thank you so much.”

Larry Murphy served his country for more than 20 years and now serves the CTC community while working towards becoming a pastor to serve the spiritual needs of Central Texas.