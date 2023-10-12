Faces of Fort Cavazos: Jade Pinkowski

Life as a military spouse or a dependent can be hard, and finding ways to cope can be a battle all its own.

That’s exactly how it is for Jade Pinkowski, military spouse and thriving student at Texas A&M University Central Texas.

Her story begins in sunny southern California.

”I’m from an area called Corona, California,” Pinkowski said.

“I lived there for 21 years before moving to Texas and I've been here since 2019.”

While working as a delivery driver at Pizza Hut, she met Tanner.

Her manager at the time that would become future soldier she would fall in love with.

“At that time, we weren’t really interested in each other at the moment,” Pinkowski said.

“After he started serving and our paths eventually crossed again, we reconnected and from there, it was meant to be.”

Following in the footsteps of others in her family, she became a proud military spouse but found it hard to handle the times her soldier was away.

That’s where devoting her free time to education comes in.

”There’s different coping mechanisms, but I would say being studious is a really good coping mechanism,” Pinkowski said.

“It’s not only one that keeps your mind off of missing your spouse, but also benefits you in the long run.”

Jade has devoted herself to becoming an accountant, and even passed the very difficult and expensive CPA exam long before she was ever expected to take it.

This is something one of her professors says is not only rare for a student at her level, but for the young university as well.

”Our Master of Accounting students are not more that 100 so far,” said Professor of Accounting at TAMUCT, Professor Ran Li.

“She’s probably the first one who passed the CPA exam section, so, very good.”

It's a massive accomplishment she says would not have happened without the support of her husband, and she has a message for the soldier that holds her heart.

”Thank you for pushing me to go above and beyond and to reach my full potential,” Pinkowski said.

“I could not have done this without your support, and I want you to know that I appreciate you and I love you.”

Jade Pinkowski is one of many military spouses proving that hard work will pay off.