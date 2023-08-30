Faces of Fort Cavazos: Jacobo Gaitan

KILLEEN, Texas — Leaving the military after years of service can be a difficult transition.

For some, it’s a chance to turn a passion into a career.

Jacobo Gaitan is a retired U.S. Army veteran and owner of the Leaf Affair Cigar Lounge in Killeen.

Though Central Texas is home now, his story begins in a small town in Honduras.

”It was very unique,” said Gaitan.

"I grew up in a very rural town. No running water and no electricity so all we had was the basics. Everything was hard to come by.”

After meeting his wife while she was on a medical mission to Honduras in the 1980’s, he immigrated the United States and joined the Army soon after, spending his career as a helicopter mechanic.

”I did that as an enlisted from the rank of E1 until E7," Gaitan said.

“Then later on I transitioned to Warrant Officer. Still in the aviation field as an Aviation Maintenance Technician.”

As a civilian he still works as an Aviation Maintenace Manager of Fort Cavazos but his true passion these days is the rooms of the Leaf Affair Cigar Lunge.

A home away from home for the veteran community.

”They place has become a very good hangout for veterans, active duty, and other people of the community as well,” Gaitan said.

Gaitan also uses his business to give back to the community.

”He’s been a great asset supporting the toy drives as we support units on Fort Cavazos,” said Willie Keller, Commander of VFW Post 12209.

“The Leaf Affair has been right there with us in tandem, arm in arm, walking every step with us.”

Those who frequent the Leaf Affair see the impact one veteran's passion can have on the community.

”We have had professional development here,” Keller said.

"We have had change of command for soldiers that have gotten promoted here. They've dome birthday parties here. So, this is kind of like our version of Cheers, where everybody knows your name.”

Jacobo Gaitan immigrated to the United States, spent two decades serving in the Army and continues to serve his community through his love of cigars.